Chris Johnston is flying the Ukraine flag on the pole in the front of his home in Maple Ridge until the war comes to an end. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Chris Johnston is flying the Ukraine flag on the pole in the front of his home in Maple Ridge until the war comes to an end. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Lower Mainland man flies Ukraine flag in support of its people

Chris Johnston put up the flag on the pole in front of his house on Monday, Mar. 7

A Maple Ridge man is flying the blue and yellow flag of the Ukraine high above his house in support of those fleeing the Russian invasion of the eastern European country.

Chris Johnston, a retired Air Canada pilot, has a 50 foot flagpole in the front lawn of his home and on Monday, Mar. 7, he took down the Canadian flag and put up the flag of the Ukraine in solidarity with its people.

Johnston explained he has Ukrainian friends, who used to live just two doors down from him until around three months ago. They moved only a couple of blocks away.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Johnston asked his friends, Sasha and Oxanna, to bring him a flag to fly on the pole.

Johnston said both himself and his wife, Jo-Ann, feel very strongly about the invasion, and Johnston is planning to leave the flag up as long as it takes for the war to end.

READ MORE: Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

ALSO: Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

“Even if it’s a year,” he said.

Usually Johnston is either flying his Canadian flag, a New York Yankees flag, or a Christmas flag with Santa on his sleigh – that he puts up at different times during the year.

Johnston said flying the Ukraine flag is very important right now because Russia invaded Ukraine for no reason.

“People are dying for literally no reason at all,” he said.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt MeadowsRussiaUkraine

 

Chris Johnston is flying the Ukraine flag on the pole in the front of his home in Maple Ridge until the war comes to an end. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Chris Johnston is flying the Ukraine flag on the pole in the front of his home in Maple Ridge until the war comes to an end. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Previous story
14 more British Columbians die of COVID, hospitalizations drop near 400

Just Posted

City council has approved a light-up bench for the inside of Abbotsford Community Library in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, which is covering the initial costs.
Light-up bench approved for inside of Abbotsford Community Library

Children are affected by the military actions in Ukraine, and here in Abbotsford. In this image, children and their companions from an orphanage in Odesa, Ukraine, wait for room allocation after their arrival at a hotel in Berlin, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos)
Abbotsford School District offers help with navigating the news for children

Madison Willoughby, Braedon Grover Sunnes and Tahlia Wine will star in Trinity Western University’s upcoming musical production of Bright Star. (Jef Gibbons/ Submitted)
Abbotsford-based student set to lead in bluegrass musical production at TWU

Abbotsford gymnasts impressed at the recent Christy Fraser Memorial in Langley and now prepare for the Twisters Invitational from March 24 to 27 in Chilliwack. (Terry Sue - Media North)
Abbotsford gymnasts excel in Langley, prepare for meet in Chilliwack