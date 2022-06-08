Emergency responders have 200th Street blocked off at 91A Avenue (at the north end of the Cineplex Theatres parking lot) following what is being reported as a fatal crash Wednesday evening. Indications a bus and motorcycle were involved. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Lower Mainland crash between bus and motorcycle proves deadly

Emergency crews have 200th Street north of the freeway in Langley blocked after a fatal collision

B.C. Coroner Service has arrived on scene of a crash in North Langley early this evening.

A collision between a motorcycle and transit bus occurred during the dinner hour Wednesday, June 8 along the busiest street in the community.

Mounties and Langley Township firefighters were called to the scene at 91A Avenue and 200th Street in Walnut Grove just before 6:30 p.m. The fatal crash appears to have occurred right in the three-way intersection.

Several police were on scene interviewing people near the crash scene.

The main road – north of the freeway – will be blocked off for an indefinite period of time while police investigate the accident. With 200th closed from about 88th Avenue north to 92nd Avenue, some northbound traffic getting through is being rerouted through the Colossus parking lot and Thunderbird Village, but most are being diverted around the area completely.

The bus, located on 91A Avenue, has also been cordoned off with yellow police tape, apparent impact damage to the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

• More details as they come available

A bus was cordoned off at the scene of a crash on 200th Street and 91A Avenue on the evening of Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A bus was cordoned off at the scene of a crash on 200th Street and 91A Avenue on the evening of Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A section of 200th Street was cordoned off and traffic rerouted on the evening of Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after a fatal crash at the intersection of 91A Avenue. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Emergency crews were called to 200th Street and 91A Avenue Wednesday evening for a vehicle crash. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

RCMP were interviewing people at the scene of a fatal crash June 8, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

