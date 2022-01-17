Look of latest buildings in District 1881 considered at Chilliwack city hall

Renderings on deck for council approval part of development permit process

The look of new buildings planned for Phase 4 of the District 1881 redevelopment are being considered this week at city hall.

Chilliwack council will consider “form and character” details at the Jan. 18 council meeting, in order to issue the development permit for the new buildings proposed for Thunderbird Alley and Woolly Dog Alley in downtown Chilliwack.

Buildings 6 and 7 will be within the project’s CD-22 (Comprehensive Development-22 zone), over 1.6 hectares, almost an entire city block between Yale Road, Young Road, Princess Avenue, and Nowell Street, where a mixed-use, multi-phase development is being built as part of the District 1881 project.

Buildings 6 and 7 make up “Phase 4” of the redevelopment and will include:

• Two buildings with 10 commercial units, 11 tourist accommodation units, and 7 residential dwelling units;

• Continuation of Thunderbird Alley and Woolly Dog Alley between the buildings, which include stamped pavement, bench seating, landscape boxes, 15 tree plantings, bicycle parking, and a pedestrian plaza;

• Building shape, and design to complement and contribute to the historic character of Downtown Chilliwack, including buildings newly renovated or constructed as part of District 1881

• Space reserved for murals on “Building 6A” and “Building 7C,” providing additional visual interest and character to the development.

RELATED: Wine bar built as Building 5

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackdevelopment