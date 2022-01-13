Longtime volunteer, board member Stacey Irwin named new Abbotsford Airshow board chair

Longtime board member and event volunteer Stacey Irwin has been named the Abbotsford International Airshow Society’s new board chair. (Submitted)

The Abbotsford International Airshow Society has a new board chair and for the first time in the group’s 60-year history that position will be filled by a woman.

The AIAS made the announcement on Thursday (Jan. 13) that longtime board member and recent vice-chair Stacey Irwin will be succeeding outgoing board chair Steve Stewart.

Irwin is a senior executive at the Abbotsford-based Prospera Credit Union and she holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of the Fraser Valley. Irwin has also served as president of the Rotary Club of Abbotsford, vice-chair of the UFV Board of Governors and chair of the UFV Alumni Association.

She spent many years as a volunteer for the Airshow and has been a board member since 2015.

According to a press release from the AIAS, “her wealth of leadership and board experience has been instrumental in leading the Airshow Society’s efforts to update its governance structure and policies. Her love for aviation and desire to give back to the community continue to drive her passion for the Airshow.”

Irwin will step into the position as the event begins to celebrate its historic 60th year. The Abbotsford Airshow was first held in 1962 before growing rapidly in size and being designated as Canada’s National Airshow in 1970.

Last year saw the AIA make its return after an absence in 2020. The 2021 show featured an experience called SkyDrive, which allowed spectators to enjoy the show from the comfort of their own individual 400-square-foot spot.

A format for 2022 has not yet been announced, but the dates are set for Aug. 5 to 7.

