Long-time Abbotsford school trustee seeking fifth term

Long-time Abbotsford school trustee Korky Neufeld is running for office again.

Neufeld announced Tuesday that he will be seeking his fifth term as a trustee for the Abbotsford school district.

He said in a press release that even after completing 13 years on the board, he believes he can contribute valuable input to important decisions such as strategic direction, succession planning and educational opportunities for all students in this next term.

“If you know me at all, you know that I am pro parent and guardian,” he said. “Educators do not know what is best for your child without a parent’s direct involvement. As we continue to develop open and transparent communication between teacher, student and parent, administrators and parents, and district and the home can we ensure parents will have the confidence they need as they entrust their children into our care during these important formative years.”

He said the past few years have been challenging for everyone, but that those challenges have offered opportunities to deliver “education effectively in different ways that meet the varying needs of students and families.”

His website with his full platform is: Neufeld4Trustee.ca.

To date, four people have announced their plans to seek a seat on the board of education. The others are Mike Rauch, Jared White and Rupi Kanda-Rajwan.

