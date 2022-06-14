Bridge over Kelowna’s Mission Creek at KLO and Spiers roads. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

Bridge over Kelowna’s Mission Creek at KLO and Spiers roads. (Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau)

Local state of emergency declared for Kelowna

“This is totally unexpected”

A local state of emergency has been declared for the Kelowna area in response to isolated flooding in several creeks in the city.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has also been activated. Regional District of Central Okanagan Emergency Program Coordinator Sandra Follack said the state of emergency is expected to last four or five days.

“We didn’t anticipate this weather coming in,” said Follack.

She explained that the predictive models and Environment Canada expected around 20mm of rain, though Kelowna saw up to 65mm in the last day – more than the creeks could handle.

“This is totally unexpected.”

City crews have been clearing debris from a bridge across Kelowna’s Mission Creek, and are inspecting other bridges, looking for debris in the areas, and monitoring the water levels and the weather. Several roads have been closed due to flooding as well.

Property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas have been told they are responsible for protecting their properties from possible flood damage. Sand and sandbags have been deployed to some areas, and residents can also pick up sandbags at several locations throughout the city.

Read More: Whitevale flooding ‘worst ever’ near Vernon

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021Breaking NewsCity of Kelownaemergency declarationKelowna

Previous story
B.C. commuters pursuing class-action lawsuit over highway blockades; Save Old Growth unfazed

Just Posted

Minister of INternational Development Harjit Sajjan (centre) announced $77 million in federal funding toward rebuilding efforts in Lytton after the community was almost entirely destroyed by wildfires. MP Brad Vis (left) and Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman (right) attended the announcement. (Photo/Diana Campbell)
MP Vis relieved as aid for Lytton’s recovery efforts announced

Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod (right) celebrates the gold medal win with teammate Lucy Phillips after Canada’s 3-2 win in the 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship. (Instagram)
Golden girl: Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod, Team Canada win U18 hockey title

Abbotsford’s Centennial Pool reopens on Saturday (June 18) following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Henry Braun. (Facebook photo)
Centennial Pool in Abbotsford set to reopen after $1.1M in upgrades

MEI athletes show off the banner they earned at the recent BC Track and Field Provincials event. (Facebook)
Abbotsford athletes take home medals at track and field provincials