Over $65,000 in cash, weapons and fraudulent ID were seized from a motorist in Langley by the Langley RCMP’s Special Response Team. (RCMP)

Over $65,000 in cash, weapons and fraudulent ID were seized from a motorist in Langley by the Langley RCMP’s Special Response Team. (RCMP)

Langley RCMP seized $65K cash, weapons from vehicle

Application made to keep money under proceeds of crime regulations

  • Oct. 17, 2022 5:00 p.m.
  • News

Over $65,000 in cash, weapons and fraudulent ID were seized from a motorist in Langley by the Langley RCMP’s Special Response Team.

Officers made the seizure Oct. 6.

Police said a driver was stopped for a motor vehicle act violation and subsequently arrested for possession of a weapon.

A further search of the vehicle revealed $66,940 in cash, several prohibited weapons including brass knuckles and knives, and fraudulent identification.

“Our Special Response Team has had great success in identifying criminal activity in the Langleys. This particular investigation highlights the contraband moving about our cities. The money will be referred to Civil Forfeiture as offence related property” said Sgt. Bal Sidhu, acting Community Policing Commander.

Under the B.C. Civil Forfeiture Act, which became law in 2006, authorities can seize the “proceeds and instruments of unlawful activity” to ensure people cannot profit from unlawful activity or use property in a way that may harm other persons.

READ ALSO: B.C. seeks to keep nearly $300K in funds related to seized shipment of illicit cannabis

READ ALSO: Chinese-Canadian families were using legitimate funds in overseas transfers, court finds

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three new people elected to Abbotsford council

Just Posted

Alan Doyle and The Beautiful Band performed on the CP Holiday Train’s stage during its 2017 stop in Agassiz. (File Photo)
All Aboard! CP Holiday Train to make a stop in Agassiz

The Abbotsford Canucks pour onto the ice after to celebrate after posting a 3-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday (Oct. 15). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks post win in Bakersfield

Drought conditions mean residents in Abbotsford and Mission should be conserving water as much as possible. Here, a city worker cleans up garden beds at civic plaza outside city hall, Oct. 17. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford and Mission residents asked to reduce water usage as drought continues

Bateman’s Isaac Lynn finds some open field against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Friday (Oct. 14). (Rick MacDonald photo)
Abbotsford’s Bateman Timberwolves, W.J. Mouat Hawks football teams post shutout wins