Some of the items seized during a month-long Langley RCMP violence suppression campaign in the wake of several shooting incidents. (RCMP)

Langley RCMP seize weapons, drugs and money in violence suppression campaign

In response to multiple shooting incidents in the beginning of the year

A month-long violence suppression initiative by the Langley RCMP Special Response Team in the wake of recent shooting incidents seized $30,000 in cash, $27,500 in illegal drugs and multiple weapons.

Since the beginning of the year, Langley Township and Langley City have recorded five confirmed shooting incidents linked to organized crime and/or the drug trade, a Tuesday, March 15 RCMP statement said.

Two of the shootings took place in very public locations, including one close to an occupied elementary school.

Superintendent Adrian Marsden, Officer in Charge of the Langley RCMP deteachment said “following the string of shootings, immediate action was taken. Langley Detachment partnered with Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team and CFSEU (Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit) to increase the pressure on the individuals perpetrating violence in our community. The amount of contraband seized suggests our efforts have been effective. We will endeavour to employ these, and other initiatives moving forward.”

The project was described as an initiative to enhance law enforcement tactics and effectiveness through the use of innovative data analysis, applied to resource deployment strategies to mitigate, disrupt and suppress violence through proactive and high visibility enforcement.

Over the course of the project, 129 vehicle checks were completed throughout the Langleys culminating in the creation of 61 investigative files.

Police seized:

Approximately $30,000 in cash

10 edged weapons

3 extendable batons

Bear spray

Brass knuckles

Multiple cell phones

Multiple digital scales

Approximately 300 grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately 10 grams of suspected psilocybin

Approximately 15 grams of suspected fentanyl

Approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Street value of seized drugs: Approximately $27,500

Information will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges, RCMP said.

