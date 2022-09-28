Police lead off one of two occupants of a Pontiac Grand Am who were handcuffed on Wednesday morning following a collision with RCMP. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Police lead off one of two occupants of a Pontiac Grand Am who were handcuffed on Wednesday morning following a collision with RCMP. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Mounties slam into suspect car on quiet City street

One man has been arrested, several cars were damaged

RCMP rammed a vehicle and arrested two occupants on a quiet Langley City street on Wednesday, Sept. 28, witnesses said.

The incident took place just after 11:30 a.m., when a witness said a champagne-coloured Pontiac Grand Am turn onto 52nd Avenue from 208th Street.

The Langley RCMP had just spotted the car, and were trying to pull over the driver, who was known to police, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

The driver pulled the Grand Am into a parking lot, and the RCMP tried to stop him from driving off.

“The [Grand Am] driver was having none of that,” Largy said. He tried to drive off.

The RCMP vehicle then collided with the Grand Am, hitting it in a T-bone manner. According to the witness on the scene, the caravan had its lights and sirens on before the collision.

The crash between the police minivan and the Grand Am shoved the car into two other parked cars on the street.

The witness said the first officers on the scene broke out a back window of the Grand Am with a baton and ordered the occupants out of the vehicle.

Two men were taken away in handcuffs, as multiple police officers and cruisers arrived on the scene to assist.

No one was injured.

The whole thing happened “very, very quickly,” said the witness, who asked that their name not be used.

Largy said that one of the men, a 40-year-old from Surrey, was wanted in Surrey on warrants.

The suspect may also face new charges related to Wednesday’s arrest. Langley RCMP will be putting together information on this incident and forwarding it to Crown Counsel, which decides whether charges will be laid, said Largy.

The car has been hanging around the quiet residential street, said the witness.

“We’ve definitely seen the car around,” said the witness.

The car sometimes sits and idles at night for a long time near a small, City-owned piece of property.

Two nearby parked cars were damaged when the police vehicle struck a car while attempting to pull it over and arrest the driver. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

