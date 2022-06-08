Langley Mountie charged in crash that sent pedestrian to hospital

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) looked into the collision between a Langey RCMP officer and a pedestrian last year. Charges were laid this week. (Black Press Media files)

A Langley RCMP officer who struck a pedestrian in an unmarked police SUV last year has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

Cpl. Steven Vandelft was allegedly at the wheel of the vehicle when it hit a pedestrian at 202nd Street and 32nd Avenue in Brookswood at 2:15 p.m. on June 19, 2021.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) opened a file on the case shortly afterwards, and asked for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

In their initial statement, released shortly after the collision, the IIO said the victim was injured seriously enough to require surgery.

On Tuesday, June 7, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced the charge against Vandelft.

His first court date is scheduled for July 5 in Surrey Provincial Court.

The charged was approved by a Crown Counsel lawyer with no connection to the officer, the BCPS said in its announcement of the charge.

A question to the Prosecution Service about whether Vandeltft was on- or off-duty at the time was not answered. A BCPS spokesperson said information will not be released now that the matter is before the courts.

However, B.C. police agencies, including the Langley RCMP, routinely release details about the circumstances of arrests and the alleged actions of suspects after charges have been laid.

The charge against Vandelft comes just days after another Langley RCMP officer, Const. Patrick Sean Malone, was charged with breach of trust and uttering threats. No details were revealed about that incident, either, other than that it allegedly took place on July 6, 2021.

The incident was one of two crashes police were involved in that summer in Langley. In August, an off-duty officer also collided with a pedestrian, this time at 196th and the Langley Bypass in the early morning hours of Aug. 26.

That IIO investigation is still open.

