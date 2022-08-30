Visiting Cultus Sept. 3-5? Don’t park illegally on Columbia Valley Highway as RCMP enforcement and towing will be part of a pilot project this weekend. (FVRD)

Visiting Cultus Sept. 3-5? Don’t park illegally on Columbia Valley Highway as RCMP enforcement and towing will be part of a pilot project this weekend. (FVRD)

Illegally parked cars near Cultus Lake may be towed over the long weekend

Tow lot being set up for enforcement trial by RCMP, FVRD, Cultus Lake Park Board

Heading to Cultus Lake over the long weekend? Be extra careful where you park.

Any vehicles parked illegally from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 along Columbia Valley Highway may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Reliable Towing will be transporting vehicles to a temporary tow lot located at Cultus Lake Community Hall.

Ongoing illegal parking has been a long-standing irritant to locals, as well as emergency responders.

So this weekend will see a “towing trial” with enforcement by RCMP in partnership with Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Fraser Valley Regional District, and Cultus Lake Park Board.

“Parking is prohibited on Columbia Valley Highway as it poses a hazard to drivers and pedestrians and prevents emergency services from moving safely through the area,” according to the press release Tuesday.

Visitors to the lake are advised to park only in the designated paid parking lots around Cultus Lake community or limited parking at Cultus Lake Provincial Park.

Signage mapping out the parking areas is at the entrance of Cultus Lake near the roundabout.

The tow yard will be monitored by Reliable Towing, and any towed vehicles will require payment to from owners at the time of retrieval.

Paid parking is in effect year-round in all public parking areas at Cultus Lake Park:

· Lot A: West Side

· Lot B: Main Beach

· Lot C: located at the Marina

· Lot D: located behind the Waterpark

· Oak Street Park

· Plaza Day Use Parking

· Oversized parking is available at Lot B

cultuslake.bc.ca/parking/

