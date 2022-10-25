An explosion Monday night in Surrey, filmed from across the Fraser in New Westminster. (Screen shot of video filmed by Braden McMillan).

An explosion Monday night in Surrey, filmed from across the Fraser in New Westminster. (Screen shot of video filmed by Braden McMillan).

Huge explosion, fire on small island off Surrey’s Tannery Park

The cause of the fire is unknown. It’s also not yet known if anyone was injured

Surrey Mounties were called to assist Surrey firefighters Monday night following a huge explosion on a small island in the Fraser River off Surrey’s shoreline, near Tannery Park.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m., with a giant flash followed by a fire.

“The only way to get there was by boat so we had the Coast Guard go check it out,” Const. Sarbjit Sangha said. “They are going to go back this morning as it was dark and they weren’t able to see much in the dark.”

The cause of the fire is unknown, as of Tuesday. It’s also not yet known if anyone was injured.

“They did not see anybody at that time,” Sangha said, asked if anyone was injured.

“Hopefully nobody was injured,” she said. “As far as I know, from last night when they attended they did not find anybody at that place.”

Assistant Fire Chief Greg McRobbie said firefighters tried to access the “marshy” island. “They could only really see a glow behind trees so we did not have a visual from our side.

“There was no way to get towards the property so RCMP actually joined up with Coast Guard and went to investigate from that side. It isn’t Surrey land, so the Surrey Fire Service actually cleared and the RCMP took over.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

firesurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Not enough’: Heiltsuk bemoans police officers’ decision not to attend apology ceremony
Next story
Population of North Atlantic right whales continues decline

Just Posted

Elliott House on West Railway Street in east Abbotsford has received almost $555,000 for upgrades. (Google Street View)
Abbotsford halfway house gets $555K for upgrades

Kyle Rau, shown here with the Minnesota Wild, has signed a one-year contract with the Abbotsford Canucks. (NHL photo)
Abbotsford Canucks sign veteran forward Kyle Rau

Abbotsford hockey player Karman Gill has been hospitalized and battling an unknown illness since Sept. 27. (Instagram photo)
GoFundMe launched for young Abbotsford hockey player dealing with mystery illness

The Inclusive Employer of the Year award went to Canucks Sports and Entertainment Centre in Abbotsford. The award was presented by representatives from Vancity at the 2022 Inclusive Employer Excellence Awards event on Oct 19. From left are Paddy Gallagher and Kat Precious (Vancity), Marvin Robbins (Canucks), Iris Yong (Vancity) and Marty Morel (Canucks). (Photo by Dale Klippenstein)
Six Abbotsford businesses receive awards for inclusive hiring

Pop-up banner image