A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A group of Republicans on Capitol Hill is turning its gaze towards Canada as it ramps up political criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration strategy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A group of Republicans on Capitol Hill is turning its gaze towards Canada as it ramps up political criticism of President Joe Biden’s immigration strategy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

House Republicans aim to make Canada-U.S. border part of national security debate

US group worried about increased human and drug trafficking along the northern border

Republicans on Capitol Hill have formed a new caucus to focus on immigration, crime and national security at the Canada-U.S. border.

Rep. Mike Kelly from Pennsylvania and Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke have enlisted 26 fellow members of Congress for a new coalition called the “Northern Border Security Caucus.”

Kelly and Zinke, who will serve as co-chairs, have described the group as bipartisan, although currently no Democrats have answered the standing invitation to take part.

Kelly says the group is worried about the increased human and drug trafficking along the northern border, as well as a shortage of Border Patrol agents.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported nearly 56,000 encounters with inadmissible individuals near the Canada-U.S. border during the first four months of fiscal 2023.

That’s more than half the total for the entire 12 months of fiscal 2022.

RELATED: Border agencies in Canada, U.S. detail how new Nexus trusted-traveller plan will work

border agencyFederal PoliticsUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EXPLAINER: After government seizures, Langley’s Hells Angels clubhouse still stands
Next story
VIDEO: 16-year-old in hospital following stabbing in North Delta

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Participant registration is now open for the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.
Participant registration now open for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Job action stopped bus service around the Fraser Valley as talks between CUPE 561 and First Transit failed in recent weeks. (File Photo)
After two days of no buses, B.C. Transit service in Fraser Valley resumes after strike action

The MEI Screaming Eagles Marching Band was among the entertainment during the Gift of Love Gala, a fundraiser for Canuck Place, held Saturday (Feb. 25) at Abbotsford Centre. (Submitted photo)
Gift of Love Gala in Abbotsford raises $615K for Canuck Place