Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair (left), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan meet at the premier’s office in Victoria after touring flooding in the Fraser Valley, Nov. 26, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair (left), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan meet at the premier’s office in Victoria after touring flooding in the Fraser Valley, Nov. 26, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Horgan, other premiers pan Ottawa’s lack of help for health care

Trudeau’s budget expands to dental care in deal with NDP

The federal government “missed an opportunity” to stabilize pandemic-battered provincial health care networks in its latest budget, B.C. Premier John Horgan said Friday.

As chair of the provincial and territorial leaders’ Council of the Federation, Horgan has led the push for Ottawa to restore some of the health transfers that have diminished from a 50-50 share of the growing costs. Horgan has been calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to raise its share from 22 per cent to 35.

“The federal budget missed an opportunity to address the major health care challenges facing Canadians,” Horgan said in a Council of the Federation statement April 8.

A Liberal commitment in last fall’s federal election to add $6 billion to reduce surgical wait lists ended up as $2 billion, and another fund to supporting hiring 7,500 more doctors was not in the budget tabled by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland April 8.

To satisfy Trudeau’s support agreement with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, the budget contained new commitment if more than $5 billion to provide dental care for low-income people.

B.C.’s budget in February projected health ministry costs to continue climbing, from just below $24 billion in 2021-22 to $27 billion three years later. Recovering from COVID-19 pandemic demands and disruptions, B.C. prioritized new money to surgeries, diagnostic scans, urgent and primary care centres, paramedics and dispatchers.

RELATED: Provinces take issue with Ottawa’s mental health fund

RELATED: B.C.’s deficit grows with COVID-19 emergency spending

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Dispatch from Ukraine: War brain – through the eyes of a former B.C. journalist

Just Posted

Tolmie Road on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford was among the areas hardest hit by the recent flooding. Police arrested two men in the area on Wednesday (Dec. 15) after a farmer spotted them trying to steal equipment. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Man who tried to steal farm equipment after Abbotsford flooding has been sentenced

Spencer Martin has signed a one-way, two-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Vancouver Canucks sign Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

The Abbotsford Youth Orchestra hosts a concert at Bakerview Church on Friday, April 8.
Abbotsford Youth Orchestra presents Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

The provincial government has given small grants to community organizations for anti-racism projects, and will be announcing new legislation in spring 2022. (Unsplash)
Abbotsford and Mission organizations get $5,000 grants for anti-racism projects