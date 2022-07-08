Hope’s 1st pot shop application in the hopper

Notice being sent out in 50 m radius; public hearing to be held

Hope’s first pot shop application is officially in the district’s hopper.

On June 27, council unanimously authorized staff to begin the public process for the proposed shop located at unit 300 of 590 Old Hope Princeton Way.

The applicant recently applied to the province for the retail sale of cannabis, and has asked council to consider the business application, in light of the new bylaws.

On May 9, after over three years of discussions, the District of Hope passed a new bylaw that incorporated the marijuana retail sale into the same policy as liquor licensing.

Staff will be sending out notices to all businesses and residents within a 50-metre radius of the location, and a public hearing will be held to provide everyone the opportunity to express their views to council.

The shop would be located next door to a Papa John’s Pizza and a Dollarama.

“It’s nice to see that moving forward on the list,” Mayor Peter Robb.

cannabisHopemarijuana dispensaries