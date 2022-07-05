Homicide team investigating fatal shooting at Surrey hotel

Surrey RCMP say suspect vehicle seen ‘fleeing from the area’; burnt-out vehicle found shortly after

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal shooting at a Surrey hotel Monday (July 4).

Police were called to a parking lot at the Days Inn Hotel, located at 13373 King George Blvd. in the Whalley neighbourhood, at 4:57 p.m. after a report of shots fired, according to a release from Surrey RCMP. Police add the shooting appears to be targeted.

Police say that when officers arrived they found a man in “medical distress suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”

“Despite all attempts to revive the individual they succumbed to their injuries,” notes the release.

Surrey RCMP say a suspect vehicle, described as an “older model silver four-door Infiniti sedan was seen fleeing from the area.” Now, police are investigating whether a burnt-out vehicle, found in the area of 96 Avenue and 124 Street a short time later, is connected to the homicide.

Police add that no suspect description is currently available and police are looking for any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage from the area to contact police.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



