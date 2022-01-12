Highway 3 east between Hope and Manning Park has been closed in two spots due to high avalanche danger. (DriveBC)

Highway 3 east between Hope and Manning Park has been closed in two spots due to high avalanche danger. (DriveBC)

Highway 3 closed between Hope and Manning Park due to high avalanche risk

The closure was announced by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Highway 3 has been closed in both directions between Hope and E.C. Manning Provincial Park.

The provincial government’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastrucure announced two separate closures minutes apart on at on Jan. 1.

At 12:36 p.m. the road was closed due to avalanche danger between Exit 177 (four kilometres east of Hope) and the first avalanche gate.

At 12:40 p.m. an update said that due to a “high avalanche hazard between Exit 173: Old Hope Princeton Way and Allison Pass summit for 54.7 km” Highway 3 was being shut down.

A travel advisory had been in effect leading up to the closures, urging motorists to avoid non-essential travel and be prepared to shelter in place with food, water and warm clothing.

RELATED: Highway 3 reopens after avalanche control

RELATED: Avalanche risk forced closure of Fraser Canyon sections of Highways 1, 3

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@hopestandard.com
Like us on

AvalancheHopePrincetonRoad conditions

Previous story
Two B.C. schools move to ‘functional closure’ after holiday break, says ministry
Next story
Ronald McDonald House to ban unvaccinated families, visitors; alternate housing to be found

Just Posted

Highway 3 east between Hope and Manning Park has been closed in two spots due to high avalanche danger. (DriveBC)
Highway 3 closed between Hope and Manning Park due to high avalanche risk

Members of the Canadian Forces build a temporary dike with sandbags behind houses on Clayburn Creek on Nov. 24, 2021. The village is again preparing for flooding during an atmospheric river this week. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Abbotsford prepares for localized flooding during latest rainfall

A man cheers as he walks the stairs at the Abbotsford Centre in 2020. The annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health fundraiser will once again be held on Feb. 13 at Abbotsford Centre in support of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. (FVHCF photo)
Step up for cardiac care at Abbotsford Centre is back

A beloved copy of The Penner Family: Faithful Through Adversity was destroyed in the recent flooding. A call has gone out to help replace the book. (Facebook/ Mennonite Heritage Archives)
Mennonite family hoping to replace beloved family book destroyed by Abbotsford floods