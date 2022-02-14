VIDEO: Highway 11 border traffic in Abbotsford is ‘sheer gridlock,’ say police

Truckers using Abbotsford-Huntingdon crossing due to protest on Pacific Highway in Surrey

Traffic heading south on Highway 11 in Abbotsford is backlogged on Monday (Feb. 14) due to the closure of the Pacific Highway crossing in Surrey due to the ongoing anti-mandate protest. (Drive BC webcam)

The Abbotsford Police Department is advising motorists on Monday (Feb. 14) to avoid Highway 11 (Sumas Way) and the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing as much as possible.

Const. Paul Walker said at 11:45 a.m. that traffic heading south is “sheer gridlock” due to drivers – mainly truckers – using the border crossing in place of the Pacific Highway crossing on 176 Street in Surrey.

Although the Pacific border remains open, traffic is being diverted to alternate crossings due to the ongoing anti-mandate protest.

Walker said the traffic issues on Highway 11 were further exacerbated when a five-tonne truck flipped onto its side just 9 a.m.

He said the truck had taken the Highway 1 eastbound exit and was making a left turn onto Sumas Way (towards the border) when the load – wood debris – shifted, causing the vehicle to flip.

The road did not have to be closed, and Walker said the truck has been righted and should soon be out of the way.



