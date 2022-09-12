Approximately 5,439 hectares are burning on the Canadian side of the border. Image BC Wildfire

Heather Lake fire balloons to more than 10,000 hectares

Eastgate properties remain under evacuation alert as blaze grows on Canadian side of border

The Heather Lake wildfire, threatening Manning Park Resort and surrounding homes, is an estimated 10,358 hectares, as of Monday, Sept. 12. Approximately 5,439 hectares are burning on the Canadian side of the border, according to BC Wildfire.

The community of Eastgate was placed under evacuation alert Tuesday, Sept. 6, by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. One hundred and eighty properties were affected.

As of Monday, BC Wildfire had eight firefighters, five helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment on site, being overseen by an Incident Management Team.

There are a number of trails and facilities within Manning Provincial Park south of Highway 3 impacted by the Heather Lake Wildfire. BC Parks has issued an evacuation order and alert for these areas.

The Heather Lake fire was discovered Aug. 21 and is believed to be caused by lightning. It originated in the Okanagan Wenatchee National Forest.

