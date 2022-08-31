Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Ontario. (Google Maps)

Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Ontario. (Google Maps)

Health officials in Ontario investigate reports of diners getting sick

An investigation has been launched and Delight Restaurant & BBQ has been closed

Health officials in a southern Ontario municipality are investigating reports of several diners becoming seriously ill following a weekend meal at a restaurant in Markham.

York Region Public Health says in a news release it responded immediately by launching an investigation and closing Delight Restaurant & BBQ.

The release says at this point officials are unable to confirm the number of people hospitalized or the potential cause of the severe illness.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant on Saturday or Sunday and is feeling unwell should seek medical attention.

That includes people who had dine-in, takeout and delivery, and anyone who has leftovers should throw them out.

The release says the restaurant remains closed while the investigation continues, and that the restaurant is cooperating with the investigation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OntarioPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Breaking down the $4-billion Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension
Next story
Elizabeth May and running mate Jonathan Pedneault among 6 Green leadership hopefuls

Just Posted

Anastasia Z., who learned the game of soccer in Abbotsford after arriving from Ukraine, has been named the Abbotsford Soccer Association’s player of the month. (Submitted)
Young Ukrainian transplant named Abbotsford Soccer Association’s player of the month

Illegally parked vehicles along Columbia Valley Highway are challenging for emergency responders. (Screenshot/Cultus Lake Fire Department)
Illegally parked cars near Cultus Lake may be towed over the long weekend

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)
BREAKING: Body of missing Chehalis fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack

Jagvir Malhi, 19, was killed in a shooting on Nov. 12, 2018 in Abbotsford.
Trial slated for man accused of 2018 killing of Jagvir Malhi in Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image