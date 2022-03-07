Harrison Dragon Boat Festival set to return this summer

Event welcomes paddlers from all across the province

The Harrison Dragon Boat Regatta is set to return in July after COVID-19 safety regulations saw the event cancelled for the past two years. (Contributed Photo/Fraser Valley Paddling Club)

Paddling fans, rejoice!

After disruptions due to COVID-19 these past two years, the Fraser Valley Paddling Club (FVPC) announced the Harrison Dragon Boat Festival is slated to make a triumphant comeback on Saturday, July 23.

“The Harrison Dragon Boat Festival planning is underway,” the paddling club confirmed in a Facebook post created on Tuesday. Details have yet to be totally determined as of publication, but the club expects dragon boat registration to commence in a matter of weeks.

This year would mark the 18th annual Harrison Dragon Boat Regatta if the last two years hadn’t been cancelled. 2019’s main event welcomed 60 dragon boat teams. Racers compete for the fastest time in 200-metre and 500-metre races in three divisions: mixed, women’s only and junior teams.

As of Monday, registration is not yet online. However, for more information on the Dragon Boat Regatta, including results, rules and more, visit harrisondragonboat.com.

The FVPC (formerly the Fraser Valley Dragon Boat CLub) was established in 2001 and is run entirely by volunteers. The Harrison-based club hosts a variety of events outside of the Dragon Boat Regatta, including Battle of the Paddles, Echo Island Challenge and Open Paddle events.

