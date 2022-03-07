The Harrison Dragon Boat Regatta is set to return in July after COVID-19 safety regulations saw the event cancelled for the past two years. (Contributed Photo/Fraser Valley Paddling Club)

The Harrison Dragon Boat Regatta is set to return in July after COVID-19 safety regulations saw the event cancelled for the past two years. (Contributed Photo/Fraser Valley Paddling Club)

Harrison Dragon Boat Festival set to return this summer

Event welcomes paddlers from all across the province

Paddling fans, rejoice!

After disruptions due to COVID-19 these past two years, the Fraser Valley Paddling Club (FVPC) announced the Harrison Dragon Boat Festival is slated to make a triumphant comeback on Saturday, July 23.

“The Harrison Dragon Boat Festival planning is underway,” the paddling club confirmed in a Facebook post created on Tuesday. Details have yet to be totally determined as of publication, but the club expects dragon boat registration to commence in a matter of weeks.

This year would mark the 18th annual Harrison Dragon Boat Regatta if the last two years hadn’t been cancelled. 2019’s main event welcomed 60 dragon boat teams. Racers compete for the fastest time in 200-metre and 500-metre races in three divisions: mixed, women’s only and junior teams.

As of Monday, registration is not yet online. However, for more information on the Dragon Boat Regatta, including results, rules and more, visit harrisondragonboat.com.

The FVPC (formerly the Fraser Valley Dragon Boat CLub) was established in 2001 and is run entirely by volunteers. The Harrison-based club hosts a variety of events outside of the Dragon Boat Regatta, including Battle of the Paddles, Echo Island Challenge and Open Paddle events.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
Indigenous-focused coursework to be a high school graduation requirement in B.C.
Next story
B.C. begins cleanup, reconstruction of fire-destroyed Lytton

Just Posted

The Harrison Dragon Boat Regatta is set to return in July after COVID-19 safety regulations saw the event cancelled for the past two years. (Contributed Photo/Fraser Valley Paddling Club)
Harrison Dragon Boat Festival set to return this summer

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation held its inaugural Grand Gala in November 2019 at Harrison Hot Springs Resort. The date has been set for the next in person gala, on Nov. 18. (Submitted photo)
Fraser Valley Health Care foundation raises almost $18K with online auction and raffles

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen has reportedly departed the KHL. (File photo)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen reportedly leaves Russian pro hockey team

(Black Press file photo)
Bus connection to SkyTrain system coming to Abbotsford, Chilliwack this month