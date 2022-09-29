The annual Girls Fly Too event at Abbotsford International Airport was scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2, but it has been postponed. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Girls Fly Too event postponed in Abbotsford over Transport Canada ‘demands’

Organizers say ‘last-minute’ conditions ‘impossible to meet’ before weekend show

Organizers of the annual Girls Fly Too event that was scheduled to take place this weekend in Abbotsford say they have been forced to postpone the event due to “arbitrary demands” made by Transport Canada.

In a written statement released Wednesday evening (Sept. 28), organizers said they received word within 72 hours of the event – and within 12 hours of U.S. military aircraft leaving from 15 states – that they were required to meet some additional “last-minute” conditions.

“Some of these arbitrary conditions make us very uncomfortable, such as being required to provide the personal contact information for every single one of our hundreds of volunteers, to the regulator,” the statement reads.

“This is not a normal request of any event, and is not something we are prepared to do.”

The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too event was scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2, and is organized by the Langley-based Achieve Anything Foundation.

It is described as “the world’s largest gender diversity outreach event of its kind in aviation, aerospace, marine and defence.”

Free flights are offered for any female first-time fliers, and numerous displays and hands-on activities are offered.

Organizers said the event has grown over the years to the point it has required additional approvals from Transport Canada, but the latest conditions “do not appear to be based in law and many are impossible to meet within the time frame remaining.”

They said the newest conditions forced them to consider “the potential for significant collateral damage to many parties” if they continued with the event.

“We cannot in good conscience risk these precious contributions, people’s livelihoods and your disappointment without the event’s success being assured,” the statement reads.

“Therefore, we need to put a stop to our event until such time as we can bring external forces to bear and resolve these issues with Transport Canada. We are truly sorry that we will not be able to see you this weekend.”

The Abbotsford News has reached out to Transport Canada for comment.

abbotsford

