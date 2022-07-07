A man pumps gas in Montreal, Friday, March 4, 2022. Gasoline prices have dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of oil this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow

Prices elsewhere in Canada should catch up soon to Ontario’s 12-cent drop: analyst

Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.

GasBuddy reporting prices were down to about $1.79 in major cities in Ontario Thursday from $1.91 the day before, while cities like Vancouver and Montreal saw prices drop around six cents overnight.

Prices elsewhere in Canada should catch up soon to Ontario, said En-Pro International chief petroleum analyst Roger McKnight, who expects prices to continue to fall in the coming days.

“The 12 cent (decline) was due to basically market forces. It goes down another three tomorrow, and believe it or not, I’m looking at another seven on Saturday.”

He said the drop came despite gasoline inventories still being low, pointing to the shift coming largely from a change in investor sentiment.

“Someone on Wall Street said let’s bang a futures down, the futures market on New York Harbour, because they think we’re heading for a recession here and that’s just gonna erode demand severely. People won’t need much gasoline because they won’t be going anywhere, so that’s why the prices came down. It’s a complete turn of the tables if you ask me.”

Rory Johnston, founder of Commodity Context, says the lower prices at the pump come after crude dropped by about US$10 to fall below US$100 a barrel on Tuesday.

“The big thing we’ve seen kind of over the last month, over this week is a very pronounced fall off in both the value of crude oil globally as well as the kind of relative value of gasoline.”

The value of gasoline is another way of referring to the refinery margin, or the difference in price between crude oil and refined gasoline.

Prices at the pump have spiked both from higher crude prices and high refinery margins because of the limited capacity at processors. Johnston said that while crude price have been hitting upwards of US$120 a barrel, consumers have been paying the equivalent of US$180 a barrel because of the refinery margins.

Those margins however dropped about 25 per cent over Tuesday and Wednesday, and while it’s not clear what exactly caused the reversal, Johnston said it be worries about future demand linked to recession fears, speculators unwinding bets on future prices, or more refinery capacity coming online after maintenance season.

“Right now, unfortunately, it’s a billion dollar question. And I think that the challenge is that we don’t fully know exactly what’s driving it down.”

He said prices will likely stay volatile, noting that the price of crude oil was trending upwards of five per cent on Thursday.

“What we’re likely going to see is kind of, you know, persistent and elevated volatility prices, but I don’t think we’re at a stage yet or we’re going to be expecting kind of true and kind of relief at the consumer level for the rest of the summer.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Surging gas prices compound inflation’s toll on Canadians, hurt consumer sentiment

Gas prices

Previous story
B.C. wildfire season off to a slow start, more ignitions anticipated in July

Just Posted

An interactive map from ICBC shows the volume of crashes pinned to intersections in Abbotsford in 2021. (Screenshot)
Which intersection is the worst? ICBC publishes crash data for Abbotsford

An interactive map that shows users where evacuation orders and alerts are along with other current information will now allow them to look at historical data as well. (Screenshot)
Historical flooding data added to FVRD emergency map tool

Cascadia Air held an official ribbon-cutting at the Chilliwack Airport on July 6, 2022 to celebrate the first daily service from Chilliwack in a decade. Cutting the ribbon included Cascadia chief operating officer Jeremy Barrett, Chilliwack councillor Chris Kloot, Mayor Ken Popove, and Magnum Management’s Garry Atkins. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Daily flights from Chilliwack to 6 B.C. destinations celebrated with Cascadia Air ribbon-cutting

Chilliwack Fire Department crews battle an industrial building at the corner of Nowell Street and Fourth Avenue that started at around 11 a.m. on May 2, 2019. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Owner of Chilliwack business destroyed by drug lab fire suing his landlord