Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, White Rock residents and visitors may once again park along the waterfront for free on weekdays. On weekends and in the waterfront parkade, a reduced rate will be in effect. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, White Rock residents and visitors may once again park along the waterfront for free on weekdays. On weekends and in the waterfront parkade, a reduced rate will be in effect. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Free weekday parking to return to White Rock waterfront Nov. 1

Off-season rates in effect until February, when city’s ‘shoulder season’ begins

Winter season parking rates are set to go into effect in White Rock next week – which means free weekday parking at the beach.

On Monday, Nov. 1, the city will switch to its off-season rates, which includes free parking from Monday to Friday and reduced rates on the weekends and in the parkade.

“The City of White Rock is making it that much easier to enjoy the amazing restaurants, retailers, services, and more on Marine Drive. Let’s all be sure to take them up on it,” the White Rock BIA wrote on its Facebook page Thursday while announcing the seasonal parking change.

Rates at Centennial Arena remain the same year-round.

Free parking along the waterfront will stay until the end of January, until “shoulder season” rates apply in February and March.

For a full list of the city’s parking rates – broken down by site and season – click here.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White Rockparking

Previous story
NHL not disciplining Winnipeg Jets GM in connection with Blackhawks scandal
Next story
Abbotsford dairy farm has licence suspended amid allegations of animal abuse

Just Posted

Wreaths for the Remembrance Day service in Abbotsford can be purchased from the Royal Canadian Legion until Nov. 1. (Image by Vlad Vasnetsov from Pixabay)
Remembrance Day service in Abbotsford goes virtual for 2021

Hope physician Dr. Joshua Greggain is the new president-elect for Doctors of BC. (submitted photo)
Former Hope physician Joshua Greggain new president-elect of Doctors of BC

Alisha Neger and Harman Aujla - the first-ever couple to get engaged at an Abbotsford Canucks game and Josh Schaefer - the voice of the Ontario Reign are the guests on episode three of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.
PODCAST: First proposal at an Abbotsford Canucks game and Ontario Reign’s Josh Schaefer

Tabor Home in Abbotsford (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Tabor Home in Abbotsford among 3 facilities highlighted in COVID documentary