Guest soloist Jackson Howard will be joining the concert. Submitted photo.

Fraser Valley Symphony’s 38th season begins with ‘InSPiRING! music for spring’ on April 3

Sunday concert at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium returning to fully capacity

The Fraser Valley Symphony is kicking off its 38th season with “InSPiRING! music for spring” on April 3.

The Sunday afternoon concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way) in Abbotsford.

“Please join us for a wonderful afternoon of live music!” says a March 19 release.

The concert will feature renowned compositions, such as Mozart’s Concerto for Oboe, David’s Concertino for Trombone, and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8.

“Of all Dvorak’s symphonies, his Eighth is the most pastorale, with lush, bohemian melodies, reminiscent of the idyllic countryside that surrounded the composer as he wrote…and inspiring talent to showcase…Two extraordinarily talented musicians, performing on instruments one rarely has the pleasure of hearing solo. A concert not to be missed.”

The symphony is returning to in-person, full capacity shows, but a double vaccination is required for entry and QR codes will be scanned at the door, according to the release.

Tickets cost $25 for an adult, $18 for seniors and students and $6 for children. They are available for purchase at www.fraservalleysymphony.org and at King’s Music in Abbotsford.

The symphony was founded in 1984, and is made up of the valley’s local musicians. Its conductor is Lindsay Mellor.

Fraser Valley

 

Guest soloist Addison Trustham will also be joining. Submitted photo.

