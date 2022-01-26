Fraser Valley Real Estate Board wants to place light-up bench in Abbotsford

Agency will pay for a bench and installation in each of seven communities

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board wants to place an LED bench in Abbotsford and six other communities in recognition of its 100th anniversary.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) wants to place LED benches in seven member communities, including Abbotsford.

Michelle Sparrow, representing the FVREB, told Abbotsford council at its executive committee meeting on Monday (Jan. 24) that the project is underway in recognition of the organization’s 100th anniversary in October 2021.

The FVREB will cover the cost and installation of one light-up bench in each community, and each city will then be responsible for any maintenance or repairs.

Each bench will include a plaque mentioning the FVREB and its centennial.

RELATED: Fraser Valley Real Estate Board celebrates 100-year anniversary

Sparrow said the FVREB will work with city councils to select a suitable location, which requires a power source. She said the ideal locations would be in areas that won’t attract vandalism.

Sparrow said communities already on board are Surrey, the Township of Langley, the City of Langley and the City of Delta, as well as the SFU Public Library in Burnaby.

The FVREB also serves Mission and White Rock.

Abbotsford council has referred the matter back to city staff for a report, with approval to be considered at a future meeting.

Sparrow said the plan is to have an unveiling of the bench sometime in the spring.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford City HallFraser Valley