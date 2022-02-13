Fraser Valley forecast: Week of rain and showers ahead

Every day except Wednesday will be wet

Rain is in the forecast for most of next week. (The News files)

Rain or showers will fall in Fraser Valley every day except Wednesday next week, according to Environment Canada’s seven day weather forecast.

After today’s (Feb. 13) sunshine, which will reach a high of 12 degrees Celsius, periods of rain will set in by night and continue into Monday afternoon.

From then until Wednesday morning, Feb. 16, a continuous 60 per cent chance of showers sets in, with temperatures ranging from a high of seven degrees during the day and a low of four degrees during the night.

Wednesday will be a break from the wet conditions, with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures won’t fluctuate much, with a high of seven degrees during the day and low of five at night.

Thursday and Friday will see a continuous 60 per chance of showers, but temperatures will warm slightly. By Friday, temperatures will reach a high of 11 degrees during the day and a low of plus three at night.

Saturday is marked by periods of rain, and a high of 10 degrees during the day.

