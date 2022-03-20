Fraser Valley forecast: Spring has arrived, but the wet weather remains

Temperatures are warming a tad, but next week is mostly rain

Spring officially arrived today (March 20) and the Fraser Valley looks to be getting a bit warmer, but the rain isn’t going anywhere, according to Environment Canada’s seven-day weather forecast.

Next week is mostly rainy, with the exception of a few sunny spots on Tuesday, and a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday and Saturday.

Sunday and Monday are expected to have continuous periods of rain, with temperatures ranging from eight degrees Celsius during the day, to five degrees at night. Expect winds between 20 and 40 kilometres an hour on both days.

Up to 15 millimetres of rain is expected tonight, and up to 10 millimetres is expected Monday night.

Tuesday’s forecast has a mix of sun and cloud, and the highest temperatures of the week at 16 degrees. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers during the day, and showers are expected to continue at night with a low of seven degrees.

Wednesday is marked by a period of rain, and a high of 11 degrees during the day. The rain may cease during the night, but the clouds are expected to hang around as temperatures drop to three degrees.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Thursday, with a high of 11 degrees during the day, before an expected drop to four degrees at night.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout Friday, with a high of 14 degrees during the day and a low of three degrees at night.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 15 degrees on Saturday, with a mix of sun and cloud.

