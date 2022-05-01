Fraser Valley forecast: No sunshine for a week

Sunday (May 1) will have the week’s last bit of sunshine, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

There will be no sunshine for a week in the Fraser Valley, according to Environment Canada’s seven-day weather forecast.

Sunday (May 1) will have the week’s last bit of sunshine. The day’s forecast has temperatures reaching 17 C, before clouds roll in by late afternoon. Rain is expected to start around midnight, with lows of 9 C.

Monday’s forecast predicts periods of rain to stop around noon, but a 60 per cent chance of rain will persist for the rest of the day. Winds are expected will blow in from the southwest at 20 to 40 kilometres an hour during the morning hours. There is a high of 14 C during the day and a low 9 C, with a 40 per cent chance of light showers, at night.

Tuesday is expected to have a 30 per cent chance of light showers, and a high of 16 C. The night is supposed to be cloudy with lows of 9 C.

Wednesday is expected to have overcast conditions, with highs of 17 C during the day, before rain sets in at night, and temperatures drop to 7 C.

Thursday’s forecast calls for periods of rain, and highs of 13 C during the day. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers at night, with lows of 6 C.

Friday is predicted to have periods of rain and highs of 15 C, and more rain at night with lows of 7 C.

Saturday’s forecast calls for more rain, with highs of 13 C.

