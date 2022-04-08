Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub celebrates opening in Abbotsford

Venture run by City of Mission and Mission Community Skills Centre

Guests tour the new Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub on Cyril Street in Abbotsford during the official grand opening on Friday (April 8). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A new Fraser Valley “food hub” in Abbotsford celebrated its official opening on Friday (April 8).

Several government dignitaries and other guests – including B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham – attended the event at 2570 Cyril St. in the former site of the Abbotsford District Teachers’ Association.

The province announced in February 2021 that it was providing up to $750,000 to purchase food-processing equipment and to cover other startup costs in partnership with the City of Mission and the Mission Community Skills Centre (MCSC) Society, which developed the hub.

Another $999,450 in provincial funding was to go towards retrofitting and upgrading the building.

RELATED: Almost $2M to support new Fraser Valley food hub in Abbotsford

The Fraser Valley Artisans’ Food Hub includes a shared-use kitchen, a food prep area, private tasting, a beverage-processing facility, a mix of entrepreneurial training programs and fee-for-service offerings.

The hub also offers ag-food business planning, financing resources, marketing, costing/pricing and more.

The types of businesses the hub will support include food services, restaurants, retail, catering, manufacturing and processing.

To date, there are 12 foods hubs operating, or under development, across B.C.

A total of $5.6 million through StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan was earmarked last year for the expansion of the BC Food Hub Network.

Visit fraservalleyartisansfoodhub.com for more information.

Food

Food is prepared for guests during the official grand opening on Friday (April 8) at the Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)