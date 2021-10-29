Former Hope physician Joshua Greggain new president-elect of Doctors of BC

Greggain was acclaimed by the group’s members and will step into the new role Jan. 1, 2022

Hope physician Dr. Joshua Greggain is the new president-elect for Doctors of BC. (submitted photo)

A longtime Hope family physician will serve as president-elect for 2022 with the Doctors of BC.

Josh Greggain was elected by his peers and the new role will see him working with the Ministry of Health, advocating on behalf of physician, community and patient interests.

“Becoming president-elect of Doctors of BC is an honour,” said Greggain, who was based in the Eastern Fraser Valley for 15-plus years. “My passion is to inspire those around me so that we may all benefit: the profession, the association, and the communities and patients that we serve.

“As I have learned from our Indigenous elders, my responsibility as spokesperson isn’t to speak my own voice but to listen, to understand, and to reflect the voices of the people for whom I represent.”

During his time in Hope (2007-21), Greggain showed special interest in caring for rural, Indigenous, and under-served populations. He was instrumental in the development of the House of Sexwna7m, an Indigenous-led primary care outreach clinic in Anderson Creek. Greggain was Medical Director at the Hope Medical Centre and the Fraser Canyon Clinic, site medical director at Fraser Canyon Hospital, and board member and chairperson of the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice.

Greggain became involved with Doctors of BC in 2020, serving as a member of the Joint Standing Committee of Rural Issues.

Earlier this year, he received the BC Family Physician of the Year Award from the BC College of Family Physicians.

Greggain will step into his new role on Jan. 1, 2022 while current president-elect, Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, assumes the role of president.

Greggain left Hope for Victoria earlier this year after his wife, former Chilliwack Golf Club pro Jennifer Greggain, took on a coaching role with Golf Canada.