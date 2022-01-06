Flooding collapses ceiling at The Residence in Mission, causing extensive damage

Flooding at The Residence in Mission (TRIM) caused the second floor ceiling to collapse last Sunday, Jan. 2, causing extensive damage, according to regional representatives of the BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU)

All of the residents of the second floor have been relocated to different parts of the building, and damage to the kitchen – which also provides food for Mission Memorial Hospital (MMH) – is disrupting food service, according to Parveen Gill, BCNU chair of the Fraser Valley region.

Gill said the building has had numerous issues with its water lines since it was opened, and the union’s biggest concerns are remediation efforts and ensuring leaks don’t continue in the future.

“Our understanding is it’s happened one too many times, and so there needs to be long term plans put in place,” Gill said.

The three-storey TRIM building was opened in 2014 and replaced MMH’s extended health unit. The second and third floor house patients who require complex care. It is owned and operated by Fraser Health.

RELATED: The Residence opens its doors

Gill said that last year, there was an internal water leak that ruptured, and in 2018, an external water line ruptured and flooded residents’ bathrooms along with nearby streets.

She said fixing the damage in those instances took a number a month, and hopes it won’t take that long, but admits the current damage seems much worse.

When the roof collapsed, debris fell on a nurse and resident, and flooding soaked many people in the building, Gill said.

Residents with behavioural issues in a special care unit on the second floor have now been moved in with other residents, which is dangerous, said Linda Pipe, the former BCNU chair of the Fraser Valley region.

“I’ve heard from staff saying that there was over a foot of water on the main floor,” Pipe said, along with claims of “millions of dollars of damage.”

Pipe said that staff are frustrated because it’s supposed to be a new building, and yet damage keeps occurring.

“They want to know why,” she said. “You have to sort of wonder about construction … This isn’t the first time the ceilings have collapsed.”

The BCNU and Fraser Health are working closely together, Gill said, adding that Fraser Health representatives and Mission firefighters were on site “pretty quickly” after the BCNU occupational health and safety employees reached out to them.

Nurses are now having to work extended shifts, doubling their hours and working through breaks to manage the situation, according to Gill.

She said patients being mismatched, served cold meals and forced from their home residences is a huge challenge for nurses who are already understaffed, especially during COVID.

“We’re already in the middle of a significant healthcare staffing crisis, and then you add a waterline leak to this and then the re-shifting and re-allocation of services,” Gill said. “Is it optimal? Absolutely not.”

On Jan. 5, The Record reached out to Fraser Health for comment on the extent of the damage to the building, but has not to received any information at this time.

Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the TRIM building on Jan. 4, affecting six residents and four staff members across two units.

Fraser HealthMission