An image of some the damage to the second floor ceiling of the TRIM building. Submitted photo.

Flooding collapses ceiling at The Residence in Mission, causing extensive damage

Water leaks a frequent issue at the Fraser Health-run facility, according to BC Nurses’ Union reps

Flooding at The Residence in Mission (TRIM) caused the second floor ceiling to collapse last Sunday, Jan. 2, causing extensive damage, according to regional representatives of the BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU)

All of the residents of the second floor have been relocated to different parts of the building, and damage to the kitchen – which also provides food for Mission Memorial Hospital (MMH) – is disrupting food service, according to Parveen Gill, BCNU chair of the Fraser Valley region.

Gill said the building has had numerous issues with its water lines since it was opened, and the union’s biggest concerns are remediation efforts and ensuring leaks don’t continue in the future.

“Our understanding is it’s happened one too many times, and so there needs to be long term plans put in place,” Gill said.

The three-storey TRIM building was opened in 2014 and replaced MMH’s extended health unit. The second and third floor house patients who require complex care. It is owned and operated by Fraser Health.

RELATED: The Residence opens its doors

Gill said that last year, there was an internal water leak that ruptured, and in 2018, an external water line ruptured and flooded residents’ bathrooms along with nearby streets.

She said fixing the damage in those instances took a number a month, and hopes it won’t take that long, but admits the current damage seems much worse.

When the roof collapsed, debris fell on a nurse and resident, and flooding soaked many people in the building, Gill said.

Residents with behavioural issues in a special care unit on the second floor have now been moved in with other residents, which is dangerous, said Linda Pipe, the former BCNU chair of the Fraser Valley region.

“I’ve heard from staff saying that there was over a foot of water on the main floor,” Pipe said, along with claims of “millions of dollars of damage.”

Pipe said that staff are frustrated because it’s supposed to be a new building, and yet damage keeps occurring.

“They want to know why,” she said. “You have to sort of wonder about construction … This isn’t the first time the ceilings have collapsed.”

The BCNU and Fraser Health are working closely together, Gill said, adding that Fraser Health representatives and Mission firefighters were on site “pretty quickly” after the BCNU occupational health and safety employees reached out to them.

Nurses are now having to work extended shifts, doubling their hours and working through breaks to manage the situation, according to Gill.

She said patients being mismatched, served cold meals and forced from their home residences is a huge challenge for nurses who are already understaffed, especially during COVID.

“We’re already in the middle of a significant healthcare staffing crisis, and then you add a waterline leak to this and then the re-shifting and re-allocation of services,” Gill said. “Is it optimal? Absolutely not.”

On Jan. 5, The Record reached out to Fraser Health for comment on the extent of the damage to the building, but has not to received any information at this time.

Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the TRIM building on Jan. 4, affecting six residents and four staff members across two units.

Fraser HealthMission

Previous story
Blood tests show waning immunity, scientists hope Omicron could counter that
Next story
West Kelowna gym ordered to close and fined $2,500 for disobeying COVID restrictions

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Debbie Blumauer is a volunteer site supervisor for the Canadian Red Cross, and is featured in a video on the organization’s YouTube channel about the flooding that took place in late 2021. (YouTube screenshot)
VIDEO: Red Cross flooding video features Abbotsford volunteer site supervisor

Debris is strewn across the path near the entrance to one of the Othello Tunnels. (Adventures R Us YouTube screenshot)
BC Parks not assessing Othello Tunnels near Hope until conditions improve

The city is seeking public feedback on its plans for the Marshall Road corridor from Sumas Way in the west to Timberlane Drive in the east. (Google Maps)
City of Abbotsford seeks input on plans for Marshall Road corridor

Victoria Kuit of the Yarrow Food Hub delivers supplies to Rob Souch at his flood-damaged rental home on No. 5 Road on Jan. 5, 2022. (Tyler Gelderman)
Yarrow Food Hub shifts gears to help flooded folks in Chilliwack and Abbotsford