Fleeing driver hits police vehicle head-on in Abbotsford

No serious injuries to officer or four occupants of stolen car

An Abbotsford Police vehicle was hit head-on by a fleeing driver March 3 in Abbotsford. Charges have now been laid. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

An Abbotsford Police officer sustained minor injuries after being hit head-on by a driver fleeing from police last Thursday (March 3).

Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said a call came in at about 1 p.m. from a citizen who said an unknown vehicle was on their property in the 4200 block of Lefeuvre Road, just north of Downes Road.

When police arrived, the vehicle was gone, but checks of the licence plates confirmed it was an overdue rental vehicle that was in the process of being reported stolen to police.

A patrol officer then located the vehicle at the end of Layman Avenue, east of Lefeuvre not far from where the car was first seen.

Walker said the officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off and rammed head-on into the police car.

“The suspect vehicle was unable to flee as a result of the collision, resulting in the officer entering into a high-risk arrest (gunpoint),” Walker said.

More officers arrived in the area and took into custody all four occupants of the vehicle.

Crystal Lynn Cole, 40, has now been charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer.

One of the passengers, Randi-Lynn Cole, 30, was arrested on outstanding warrants for theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property in Surrey from May 2021. She also has charges before the courts for break-and-enter, possession of stolen property, and fraud in New Westminster from November 2020.

Walker said the APD is thankful that the citizen took the time to report suspicious activity in their neighbourhood and provided vital information that helped police locate the vehicle.

“Continued partnerships like this with our community send a message that crime isn’t welcome here in Abbotsford,” he said.

“The men and women of AbbyPD will continue to bring these offenders before the courts to be held accountable as we know very well they continue to victimize residents within our community and beyond.”

