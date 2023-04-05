First Transit seeks court injunction against workers picketing in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Company says members of CUPE local 561 are committing ‘unlawful acts’

Transit drivers with CUPE Local 561 on strike on the picket line on Yale Road West in Chilliwack on April 5, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

First Transit is seeking a court injunction to stop workers with CUPE local 561 from committing what the company says are “unlawful acts” during picketing.

The company filed a notice of civil claim Tuesday (April 4) in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Union members began a full strike on March 20 after failing to reach a contract agreement with their employer.

First Transit operates BC Transit services in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and Hope.

Among the company’s allegations listed in the court documents is that the union is obstructing vehicles and people from entering and leaving the First Transit bus yards on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford and Yale Road West in Chilliwack, as well as a satellite site – know as the Creamery – in Chilliwack.

First Transit further alleges that union members have “intimidated, coerced, threatened, harassed and interfered with” their employees, contractors and others.

This has “caused them to fear for their own safety and the safety of others,” the documents state.

First Transit also alleges that CUPE members have trespassed on their property and “created a nuisance at or in the vicinity of” the bus yards.

“First Transit has requested CUPE 561 instruct its members to cease the unlawful acts but they continue,” the notice of civil claim states.

“… The unlawful acts have caused and continue to cause First Transit to suffer loss, irreparable harm and damage.”

The company is seeking an interim and permanent injunction, as well as general and special damages.

First Transit says it has continued to operate only essential services (including HandyDART for renal dialysis, cancer treatment and multiple sclerosis treatment) and to complete facility and fleet maintenance without using replacement workers.

Office staff, supervisors and managers are also continuing to work at the facilities, the company says.

CUPE 561 represents approximately 210 First Transit employees, including drivers, mechanics, utility people and bus washers.

The union has not yet filed a response to the notice of civil claim, and none of the allegations have been proved in court.



