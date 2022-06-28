Call for sandbagging help from neighbours went out from Shxwha:y Village and Skwah First Nation on June 27, 2022. (Eddie Gardner/Facebook)

Call for sandbagging help from neighbours went out from Shxwha:y Village and Skwah First Nation on June 27, 2022. (Eddie Gardner/Facebook)

First Nations near Chilliwack ask neighbours for help sandbagging as waters rise

Call for help to keep flood waters at bay came from Shxwha:y Village, Skwah First Nation

First Nations unprotected by the Chilliwack dike system are asking for volunteers to come help with sandbagging on Tuesday (June 28).

Skwah councillor Eddie Gardner put out the call for volunteers to help keep the high water of the Fraser River at bay on behalf of the leadership of Shxwha:y Village and Skwah First Nation, thanking them in advance for support.

“Come when it is nice and cool!” Gardner posted in his callout. “Shxwha:y Village and Skwah First Nation are reaching out to our neighbouring/fellow communities for support in filling our sandbags.”

The closest address to the canoe shed where they’re working is 44962 Skway Road.

“Check out some of the work we accomplished to date! More needs to be done to defend our communities from flooding! OCM!”

Anyone with questions can text or Facebook message Tyrell Kenworthy at 604-721-8533.

