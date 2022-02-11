A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema

A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema

Final evacuation orders lifted in Old Fort, B.C., years after landslides

Evacuation orders and alerts were issued in October 2018 and June 2020

Final evacuation orders have been lifted for an area of northeastern British Columbia affected by slow-moving landslides that began more than three years ago.

A notice on the Peace River Regional District website says the orders covering several properties and sections of two roads near the community of Old Fort have been rescinded.

Evacuation orders and alerts were issued in October 2018 and June 2020, after a steep hill slumped above the community of about 50 homes.

The only road connecting Old Fort to the nearby city of Fort St. John was first cut off during a severe slide, then torrential rain caused the hillside to slip more.

Thirty-five residents filed a civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court one year ago alleging negligence and a breach of charter rights to health and security because access to their properties was not “stable and assured.”

A report in December from the Transportation Ministry promised further geotechnical studies and said the best option for access to Old Fort is the existing road alignment.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Residents of Old Fort, B.C., suing province, others over slow-moving slide

Previous story
Ghost kitchen concept expands to Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf and Country Club
Next story
Canada to announce changes to COVID-19 border measures next week

Just Posted

Meal Ticket Brands has announced they are expanding to Abbotsford and will be based at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club. (Facebook photo)
Ghost kitchen concept expands to Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf and Country Club

Samaritan’s Purse, which sent its disaster relief unit to Abbotsford to help in flood-recovery efforts in November, is among five organizations receiving a total of almost $600,000 on Monday, Feb. 14. (Photo: Samaritan’s Purse)
Abbotsford charity’s online platform raises $600K for flood recovery

A sold-out crowd came to see this year’s recipients of the Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards accept their honours on Thursday night (Feb. 10) at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. The event is put on by the Abbotsford News and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce.
Abbotsford Business Excellence Award recipients announced

Pictured (from the left) are Atlas Power Technologies’ Dean Hedman, Director and Chief Construction Officer, Brooke Wade, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mitchell Miller, Chief Executive Officer and Director. (Submitted photo)
Clean energy start-up company building supercapacitor facility in Abbotsford