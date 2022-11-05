Major delays are expected on the Coquihella following a vehicle crash on Satruday morning (Nov. 5) (Photo - Google Maps)

Major delays are expected on the Coquihella following a vehicle crash on Satruday morning (Nov. 5) (Photo - Google Maps)

Expect major delays on Coquihalla Highway following car crash, winter conditions taking toll

With the winter conditions, DriveBC is asking drivers to take caution when driving

As the first big snowfall of the season has hit Okanagan highways, the conditions aren’t ideal for travellers.

Because of this, drivers are experiencing many delays along the major highways. However, the biggest delay is currently on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5).

Traffic is currently moving slowly in both directions because of a car crash. The crash occurred south of Merritt, near the Comstock Road. DriveBC is asking drivers to drive with caution and expect major delays.

After a car crash on Friday night, Highway 97C between West Kelowna and Merritt is now open but traffic is moving slow along the whole highway. However, there is a car blocking traffic going westbound at Brenda Mine Road. According to DriveBC, crews are on route.

Highway 3 in Hedley is now open as well after a crash at Old Hedley Road and Highway 3 closed down the highway on Saturday morning.

DriveBC reminds drivers that winter conditions can change quickly and to reduce speed while winter driving.

Black Press will keep up to date on highway traffic.

READ MORE: Hazing, harassment, bullying allegations leveled against hockey organization Okanagan HC

READ MORE: Drug alert warning issued for Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newshighway chaosKelownaOkanaganSnowWinter

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly 30,000 BC Hydro customers in Eastern Fraser Valley still without power

Just Posted

Major delays are expected on the Coquihella following a vehicle crash on Satruday morning (Nov. 5) (Photo - Google Maps)
Expect major delays on Coquihalla Highway following car crash, winter conditions taking toll

A tree came down across Silverview Road in Hope, taking power lines with it during the windstorm that tore through the Eastern Fraser Valley and other areas of the province on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Pattie Desjardins/ Hope Standard)
Nearly 30,000 BC Hydro customers in Eastern Fraser Valley still without power

Meat the Victims activists and police face off at Hybrid Turkeys in Ontario. (Agnes Cseke/Contributed)
‘Undeterred’: Kelowna animal activists speak out after Abbotsford hog farm protest verdict

Abbotsford’s Will Lockwood dekes around Firebirds forward Andrew Poturalksi during AHL action on Friday (Nov. 4). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Lockwood, Karlsson lead Abbotsford Canucks to 5-2 win over Coachella Valley Firebirds