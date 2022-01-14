Entrance of Surrey Pretrial Service Centre. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Escaped Surrey inmate back in custody

Mustafa Sa’Ada, 32, bolted from Surrey Pretrial on Thursday. He was arrested Friday in Vancouver

An inmate who bolted from Surrey Pretrial on Thursday afternoon is back in the slam.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the Now-Leader that Mustafa Sa’Ada, 32, was in the process of being released “but they determined his release conditions were not met, and so that in fact he would be staying, and at that point he was informed, he fled.”

She said this happened in the front lobby area of the pretrial centre, located at 14323 57 Ave. in Newton.

“He did not escape from a secure part of the facility.”

Integrated Police Dog Services were called in after he ran off toward Highway 10, wearing a sweater, pants and one white shoe. The Vancouver Police arrested him on Friday.

“He was located on West Hastings Street near Carrall Street after a tip was received from a keen-eyed citizen,” Munn said.

Police indicated in a press release issued Thursday that “Mustafa Sa’Ada has a history of violent offences and was in custody for robbery” and advised, “If you see him, do not approach him, call 911 immediately.”

“Surrey RCMP would like to thank the Vancouver Police Department, Integrated Police Dog Service Unit, Air One, BC Corrections, the media and members of our community for their assistance with locating the inmate,” Munn said Friday.


