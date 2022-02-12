Emergency crews respond to 3 separate crashes on Chilliwack Lake Road in 3 hours

Fire crews asked for salt to be brought in for section of road

The Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department was called to three crashes in the same section of Chilliwack Lake Road on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews were called to three separate crashes in the same stretch of road in the Chilliwack River Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department got the first call around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 for a report of a car into a ditch on Chilliwack Lake Road. When firefighters arrived on scene, the person was out of the vehicle and they had no serious injuries.

Soon after, they were called to another rollover in the same area. According to crews on scene, at least two people were still in the vehicle when they arrived.

A few hours later, around 3:15 p.m., Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department was again called to the same area for a third crash where a vehicle hit a pole.

When emergency crews responded to the first two crashes, they asked for salt to be brought in for the section of road.

RCMP and BC Ambulance Service also attended the crashes.

All three collisions happened near Allison Pool which is located in the 51000-block of Chilliwack Lake Road, about 14 kilometres up the road.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News