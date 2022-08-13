Cultus Lake in 2007. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Emergency crews, including search and rescue, respond to drowning at Cultus Lake

Incident happened at Entrance Bay on Aug. 13

Emergency crews were called out to a drowning at Cultus Lake.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Entrance Bay.

Cultus Lake Fire Department responded with their rescue boat. By 6:18 p.m., at least two divers were reported in the water searching for the person.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue was also called to the scene to assist with the search, as well as the RCMP dive team. RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were also on scene.

Firefighters left the scene around 7:20 p.m. and at that time, there were no reports of having recovered the person.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

