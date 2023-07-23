CUPE 561 transit workers who are on strike rallied in communities around the Fraser Valley throughout their 17-week strike, including Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press file)

CUPE 561 transit workers who are on strike rallied in communities around the Fraser Valley throughout their 17-week strike, including Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press file)

Eastern Fraser Valley transit strike ends; first stop, HandyDART customers

First Transit and CUPE workers ready to welcome customers back to buses as service set to resume

HandyDART customers can start booking trips again beginning July 24, as the eastern Fraser Valley transit strike ends.

First Transit and CUPE 561 members both agreed to a mediation proposal by Vince Ready last week and are moving forward to getting services running again. The main priority will be getting HandyDART back to being fully operational, First Transit said over the weekend.

“The company is working to conclude this new collective agreement and has already started return-to-work efforts with maintenance staff so transit service can be restored as early as possible for our customers in the Fraser Valley,” a representative told Black Press. “The immediate priority for return to service is HandyDART, which operates on a reservation basis.”

They said HandyDART customers may begin contacting the service on Monday, July 24 to make arrangements for trips.

But other customers will have to wait at least a few more days, it seems.

“As for the broader transit service in the Fraser Valley, maintenance preparations are underway to ensure the buses are ready to return safely to the roads,” they added. “A date for full return to service will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.”

Bus services in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope have been suspended since March 20 when the transit workers went on strike. Picket lines were being taken down at the end of the week.

According to the union, the two sides reached a six-year agreement that ends on March 31, 2026 and narrows the wage gap with other transit workers in the region.

The settlement also introduces a pension plan that takes effect next spring.

Vince Ready was appointed as a mediator of the dispute by the Ministry of Labour on June 8. He was initially given 10 days to secure a resolution but the deadline was extended.

Both the union and the employer have thanked the public for being patient through the negotiating process.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley transit strike ends after union members ratify deal

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC TransitBreaking NewsTransit

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: More properties evacuated south of Kamloops as fire reaches 700 hectares
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire north of Chase over 1,700 hectares

Just Posted

Keira McKenzie, 15, and MLA Dan Coulter hold toys, pyjamas and art kits that will be given to kids at BC Children’s Hospital as part of Keira’s ‘Christmas in July’ toy drive. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack burn survivor, 15, holds toy drive for BC Children’s Hospital

Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Anna Burns/Black Press Media)
Case dismissed against former Abbotsford cop accused of sex assault of 3 minors

A 215-hectare wildfire is being held near Mission, just north of Davis Lake. The fire was discovered at approximately 8 p.m. on July 5 and was out of control for almost three weeks. /BC Wildfire Service Photo
Davis Lake wildfire near Mission being held at 215 hectares

Four Abbotsford players will be competing at the upcoming U19 Canadian Rugby Championships.
Four Abbotsford players competing at U19 Canadian Rugby Championships