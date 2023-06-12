Driver suffers critical injuries after crashing into water-filled ditch in Abbotsford

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from a serious crash in Abbotsford on Friday night (June 9).

Const. Art Stele, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said officers responded at 8:43 p.m. to a report of a vehicle rolling over into a water-filled ditch in the 2800 block of Gladys Avenue.

First responders on scene extricated a 59-year-old man from the vehicle, and he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was the only occupant of the car.

“At this point, the factors that led to the event’s cause are unknown,” Stele said.

The APD is asking to hear from anyone who might have been driving north on Gladys Avenue (which turns into Highway 11) just before the intersection with the Sumas Way bypass between 8 and 9 p.m. on June 9. They are asked to call 604-859-5225 if they have information or video.

