One driver died Tuesday (Feb. 21) following a crash between a flat-bed truck and semi-trailer on Highway 99 in Richmond. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

Driver killed in crash along Highway 99 in Richmond

Southbound lanes closed while police, coroner investigate

One driver is dead following a crash between a commercial vehicle and a flat-deck truck in Richmond.

RCMP say the two collided while travelling southbound along Highway 99 between Blundell Road and Steveston Highway at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 21). One driver survived, while the other was killed.

B.C. Highway Patrol and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating. RCMP say there is no indication of criminality.

Southbound lanes remain closed as of 10:30 a.m.

