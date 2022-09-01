The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

CRIME

Dispute between 2 neighbours turns deadly in Surrey; suspect in custody

Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, ID’d by the homicide team

An “isolated incident between two neighbours” turned deadly in Surrey on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 31).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Thursday that Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, died in the dispute.

“At this time, no charges have been laid and the suspect remains in custody.”

The homicide investigation team isn’t saying if a weapon was used.

The altercation between two men happened in the 14100-block of 61 Avenue, a block west of École Woodward Hill, just before 2 p.m.

At the home, officers found an adult male in medical distress, and he died on scene.

“Tragically this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Crime

