CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 20

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Feb. 20, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BOURASSA, Curtis Roland Age: 40 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: February 2, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Mission, BC

Name: HEINEY, Tristan Age: 26 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 200lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: November 18, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: ARCHAND, Michelle Age: 29 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 220lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Left side of face – unknown tattoo, Upper Left Torso – Frog, Right Hand – “Froggy”, Neck – microphone with roses and purple flower, Lower fingers and chest – music notes. Wanted: Possession of a Scheduled I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a Scheduled I Substance, Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking/Recognizance, Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order, Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Unauthorized, Break and Enter – Commit, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Fail to Attend Court – Under Recognizance. Warrant in effect: January 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

