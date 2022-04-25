Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 24

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of April 24, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: MILLWATER, Jessie Age: 24 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Parole Conditions Warrant in effect: April 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: MILLWATER, Jessie Age: 24 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Breach of Parole Conditions Warrant in effect: April 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: SLATER, Richard Age: 51 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Murder Warrant in effect: April 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: SLATER, Richard Age: 51 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Murder Warrant in effect: April 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HUBBARD, Jessie Age: 29 Height: 5’6” ft Weight:169lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Resist Arrest, Fail to Comply with Recognizance x10, Theft under x5, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime/Under x3, Fail to Appear, Obstruct Peace Officer x3, Possession of a Scheduled Substance x2, Fraud under x2, Mischief under x2, Procures/Possess/Transfer/Sell identity document, Break Enter & Theft x3, Break & Enter with Intent, Use of Credit Card, Break Enter & Commit and Mischief over. Warrant in effect: April 14, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: HUBBARD, Jessie Age: 29 Height: 5’6” ft Weight:169lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Resist Arrest, Fail to Comply with Recognizance x10, Theft under x5, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime/Under x3, Fail to Appear, Obstruct Peace Officer x3, Possession of a Scheduled Substance x2, Fraud under x2, Mischief under x2, Procures/Possess/Transfer/Sell identity document, Break Enter & Theft x3, Break & Enter with Intent, Use of Credit Card, Break Enter & Commit and Mischief over. Warrant in effect: April 14, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 17, 2022

CrimePolice

Previous story
Ukrainians fleeing to B.C. will receive immediate health coverage
Next story
B.C. nurse-turned-cop takes charge as premature labour strikes flight over Manitoba

Just Posted

Bull-riding was among the many activities at the return of the Live to Give overnight fundraiser at Yale Secondary on Friday (April 22). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Yale Seconday in Abbotsford raises $13K at Live to Give overnight fundraiser

Predominant Studios CEO Jacqueline Best is looking to shake things up in the music industry. (Submitted)
Abbotsford-based Predominant Studios making waves in 2022

A commercial vehicle inspection took place in Abbotsford on Friday (April 22), resulting in 14 vehicles being taken off the roads. (Dale Klippenstein/Abbotsford Police Department)
Truck improperly transporting excavator is among 14 vehicles taken off Abbotsford streets

Mission’s Killian Wall has been selected as one of the top six defencemen in B.C., and will represent the BC Junior Canucks at the Brick Invitational Tournament this July.
Young Mission hockey star joins B.C.’s elite squad for famed Brick Invitational Tournament