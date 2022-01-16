COVID testing centre at Mission Memorial Hospital closed due to extensive flooding damage

Burst pipe at The Residence in Mission caused portion of 2nd floor ceiling to collapse on Jan. 2

An image of some the damage to the second floor ceiling of the TRIM building. Submitted photo.

A burst pipe and subsequent flooding damage at The Residence in Mission (TRIM) has forced Fraser Health to close their COVID Testing and Immunization Centre at Mission Memorial Hospital (MMH).

The TRIM facility at 7324 Hurd Street, which is attached to MMH and houses patients with complex-care needs, had a portion of its ceiling collapse from the flooding on Jan. 2.

There is no timeline as to when it will open again, and Fraser Health continues to assess the extensive damage to the centre, according to a spokesperson.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this unexpected closure has caused. We will provide an update when information becomes available,” the spokesperson said by email on Jan. 13.

Everyone with an appointment at the facility is being notified and automatically re-booked to the centre at the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre, according to Fraser Health.

They note that people wishing to book a future appointment should do so at either the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre, or at Haney Place Mall in Maple Ridge.

“People who need assistance with transportation to one of our COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centres can visit our website for more information,” the spokesperson said.

Immunizations continue to be administered at several participating pharmacies in the Mission area, which can be found when booking appointments online.

The damage to the TRIM building forced 23 residents in a special care unit of the facility to be moved in with other residents, according to leadership in the Fraser Valley region for the BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU).

The kitchen in the facility – which also serves MMH patients – also sustained damage, disrupting food services to all patients for a time, with many complaining of only receiving cold meals for a week. Fraser Health says a temporary kitchen has been set up.

A COVID outbreak at the TRIM facility was declared on Jan. 4, with six residents and four staff members testing positive.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, and has not been commented on by Fraser Health yet.

