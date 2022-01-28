Abbotsford Regional Hospital. (Abbotsford News file photo)

COVID outbreak over at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, says Fraser Health

Outbreak originally announced on Jan. 12 in the hospital’s psychiatric unit

Fraser Health has declared a recent COVID-19 outbreak over at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

An outbreak was announced on Jan. 12, limited to the hospital’s psychiatric unit. At that time they were reporting that eight patients there had tested positive for COVID-19. The unit was closed to new patients during the outbreak.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

