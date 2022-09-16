Construction starting on Abbotsford Police headquarters

Parking in area to be impacted during expansion and renovation

The red areas show where parking will be available to the public during construction for the expansion and renovation of the Abbotsford Police Department. (Map from City of Abbotsford)

Construction is starting on the expansion and renovation of the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) headquarters.

The city says construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, over the next 30 or so months, with limited construction done on weekends and holidays.

Phase 1 – the expansion of the current headquarters – will run from September 2022 to fall 2023.

The current site will be renovated so it integrates with the expansion, which will take place from fall 2023 to winter 2024/early 2025, according to the city.

During construction, parking will remain available to visitors and individuals working in the civic precinct.

Access to the area and parking at city hall, the APD, University of the Fraser Valley, The Reach Gallery Museum and the Clearbrook Library will be impacted and, in some cases, moved to a nearby area.

Maps are available on the city website (abbotsford.ca) and throughout the civic precinct to guide visitors.

“Visitors are asked to give themselves extra time to get to where they are going and anticipate construction-related disruptions on site,” a city press release states.

The new site significantly expands the size of the current headquarters, which was built in 1988 for the Matsqui Police Department. At that time, 74 officers and a complement of support staff served a population of 58,000.

The APD now has almost 350 officers and staff supporting a community of 157,000.

The new building will provide additional workspace, change rooms, parking, jail cells, bail hearing rooms, and a breathalyzer room, with space to allow for future growth.

The total estimated cost of the project is $76 million, with $40 million being covered by the city’s internal general capital reserves and the other $36 million through a long-term loan from the Municipal Finance Authority.

