City considers ending agreement with Abbotsford school district over Mouat Secondary’s turf field

Staff report to council says field needs immediate replacement at a cost of $1 million

City council will consider at its executive meeting on Monday (Jan. 10) whether it will end its joint use agreement with the school district for the turf field at W. J. Mouat Secondary. (File photo: W. J. Mouat Hawks)

Abbotsford council on Monday will consider a staff recommendation to end its joint use agreement (JUA) with the school district in relation to the artificial turf field at W. J. Mouat Secondary.

A staff report recommends that the agreement not be renewed when it expires in May, saying the field needs to be replaced at a cost of $1 million and is not well-used.

“Given the low utilization, and the ability to accommodate sports users on other fields, entering into a new JUA with the school district and replacing the artificial field does not seem like a good investment for the city at this time,” the report states.

The Mouat field is one of five under which the city has a JUA with the school district. Two of the others are located at Howe Middle School and one each are at Matsqui Recreation Centre and Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

The Mouat field is the first of the five that was constructed – in 2007, when it was upgraded from grass – and, under the JUA, the replacement is at the city’s sole discretion.

The city initially invested $2 million from development cost charges to construct the field, and entered into a 10-year JUA in 2007, with a five-year extension.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic lessened sport participation, the Mouat field hosted mainly soccer and field hockey groups.

The field has been closed since the end of September because of safety issues, and sports teams have been assigned to other locations.

The staff report states that the W. J. Mouat field is the least used of the turf fields, with a utilization rate of 36 per cent during prime hours and 6.4 per cent during non-prime.

In comparison, the four other fields have utilization rates ranging from 52 to 67 per cent during prime time and 9.5 to 15 per cent during non-prime hours, the report indicates.

The report says that a 2020 assessment noted that the Mouat field’s shock pad is “substandard and not meeting drainage specifications.”

“Normally a shock pad can be used for 2-3 cycles of turf, but this shock pad cannot be reused, resulting in a higher than normal replacement cost.”

The staff report says that the assessment also concluded that all of the fields will need to be replaced by 2026, but Mouat is the only one requiring immediate attention.

A Sports Field Strategy planned by the city for 2023 will address the long-term direction for sports fields in Abbotsford.

The decision on the Mouat field comes before council at its executive committee meeting on Monday, Jan. 10, starting at 3 p.m. Meetings are live-streamed on the city website (abbotsford.ca).



